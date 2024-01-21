Missile attacks across Middle East raise risks for escalation in Gaza

Missile attacks in the Syrian capital, southern Lebanon, as well as Iraq and Yemen, are threatening to throw the region into a wider conflict as a result of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Missile attacks across the Middle East have raised concerns over the escalating risks of the war in Gaza triggering a broader regional war involving Iran, its allies, and Israel, alongside its staunch ally the United States.

Iran reported on Saturday the loss of five of its Revolutionary Guards in a missile strike on a Damascus house, citing an Israeli attack. Israel has yet to comment.

In southern Lebanon, sources confirmed also on Saturday the death of a member of Hezbollah in an Israeli strike.

Also, missiles launched on Saturday by resistance group members in Iraq targeted the U.S. Al-Asad airbase, resulting in “traumatic brain injuries for several U.S. personnel” and one injured Iraqi service member, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. said it intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group aimed at the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its assault on Gaza, prompting airstrikes across the besieged Strip. Leaflets were dropped in the southern region demanding Palestinians assist in locating captives held by Hamas, according to residents.

Hamas is part of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, a regional alliance that also includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, Shia resistance groups in Iraq, and the Houthis who control most of Yemen.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to retaliate against Israel for the strike in Syria, denouncing it as a “crime,” according to a statement on Iran state broadcaster IRIB. The three Revolutionary Guards officers killed were referred to with a specific honorific for generals, suggesting high-ranking targets.

“The Islamic Republic will not leave the Zionist regime’s crimes unanswered,” President Raisi said.

Israel has killed 25,105 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, with 70% of them being women and children.