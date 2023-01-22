‘Classy Ali’ to become first Qatari to compete at wrestling World Cup

Wrestling is acknowledged as the oldest competitive sport in the world, possibly predating athletics.

A Qatari wrestler will be representing his home country during the World Cup in Mexico, Qatar Pro Wrestling announced this week.

Ali Al-Majid, who goes by the stage name ‘Classy Ali’, will be raising the Qatari flag as he heads towards the ring at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide later this year.

“Years of hard work and perseverance will finally be highlighted. However, this is just the beginning. This is a big move because it puts Qatar on the map in the world of professional wrestling,” Al-Majid told Doha News.

He also hopes that his participation will “show the world who Classy Ali is, especially as AAA is the biggest Mexican pro wrestling federation. It could be the opening of many doors both for the country and myself, personally.”

Al-Majid is a member of Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW), the first and only Middle Eastern professional wrestling organisation.

Since its establishment in Doha in 2013, QPW has brought superstar wrestlers from all over the world to perform in spectacular wrestling events with extravagant productions all over the Arab World.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Based in Mexico City, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is a Mexican professional wrestling organisation. In order to have more creative freedom, Antonio Pea left the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 1992 and started his own promotion.

Over the years, AAA has hosted a number of pay-per-view events and promoted shows not only in Mexico but also in the US and Japan.

The promotion is known for its outrageous gimmicks and characters and occasionally uses a hexagonal wrestling ring in addition to the traditional “squared circle.”

In recent years, it has also adapted a more extreme match style.

While currently having working relationships with additional Mexican promotions, AAA has collaborated with several American promotions over the years.