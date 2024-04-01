City Center Doha unveils all-new Gold Souq Square amid high demand 

Gold Souq shops are among the most visited places in the Middle East region, selling jewellery, gemstones and precious metals.

City Center Doha, one of Qatar’s largest and most recognised malls, held an opening ceremony to unveil its all-new Gold Souq Square.

Dedicated to expanding an exquisite collection of gold jewellery from masterfully skilled gold artisans, the new shopping area sees over 20 newly opened outlets.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani cut a ribbon to open the Gold Souq, accompanied by members of the management of Aamal, City Center Doha and several reputable guests from the country.

Gold Souq shops are among the most visited places in the Middle East region, selling jewellery, gemstones and precious metals.

According to CNBC, gold prices extended their rally and scaled to another record high on Monday, paddled by U.S. interest rate cut expectations and the metal’s appeal as a haven asset.

“I think it’s a really exciting moment in gold,” said Joseph Cavatoni, market strategist at the World Gold Council told CNBC on Monday.

Several spaces in the Gulf State of Qatar sell unique jewellery at affordable prices, making it difficult to find them anywhere else.

Nestled in Downtown Doha, Gold Souq is one of the country’s longest-serving jewellery locations.

Gold sold at the souq is authentic, and you get proof of its originality as it’s weighed in front of the buyers, which is hallmarked with a proof of legal certificate.

Pieces of jewellery at the Gold Souq are available in silver, platinum, or pearls.

The market hosts about 50 gold shops full of exquisite, pocket-friendly, mainly 22-carat gold jewellers.