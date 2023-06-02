Chairman of UCC Holding named one of most influential faces in construction industry

Under Moutaz Al-Khayyat’s leadership, UCC Holding continues to shape the future of construction with its contributions to the industry.

Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, has made a significant impact in the construction industry, earning a spot in the prestigious Construction Week Power 100 list.

His leadership and strategic initiatives have propelled UCC Holding to new heights, setting standards and breaking barriers along the way.

UCC Holding’s commitment to excellence is evident in its impressive portfolio of projects.

They delivered 42 projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, including notable achievements such as the completion of Madinatna and Barahat Al Janoub, which provided accommodation for over 120,000 residents during the world’s largest sporting event.

They also completed distinguished projects such as The View Hospital and the luxurious Al Maha Island, which has become a prominent entertainment, leisure, and dining destination in the Gulf state.

The company’s growth has been fueled by rapid expansion, strategic partnerships, and outstanding financial performance. With a strong presence in Qatar and beyond, UCC Holding is undertaking major projects in Saudi Arabia and Libya, including entertainment complexes and power stations.

UCC Holding goes beyond construction as they prioritise sustainable progress. Their strong commitment to health, safety and the environment is reflected in their HSE code, promoting energy efficiency and maintaining a safe working environment.

The company’s influence extends beyond its projects, as it actively contributes to the communities it serves, leaving a lasting impression through its impactful initiatives.

Under Moutaz Al-Khayyat’s guidance, UCC Holding continues to shape the future of construction with its contributions to the industry.