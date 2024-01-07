Chad, the DRC, and Rwanda deny reports of talks to accept forcibly displaced Palestinians from Gaza

The bombardment of Gaza by Israel has led to the destruction or damage of 70% of all homes in the Strip, resulting in the mass displacement of 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

Officials from Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Rwanda have categorically denied having discussions with Israel about accepting Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza, dismissing recent Israeli media reports.

Israeli media outlets, including i24NEWS, earlier reported that these African countries were in talks with Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinians. However, a firm rebuttal was issued by each nation’s government.

Chad’s government spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday, emphatically denied the allegations broadcasted by i24.

“Chad categorically denies the recent allegations… which claim that talks between Israel and Chad are taking place with the aim of receiving thousands of Palestinians from Gaza,” the official stated.

They emphasised Chad’s adherence to international law, highlighting that any agreement to displace individuals from Gaza or participation in such actions would be a violation of these rights.

Similarly, Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry issued a “disinformation alert” on Friday, refuting the reports. The Ministry clarified that Rwanda is “not in discussion with Israel on the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.”

Additionally, the DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya labeled the Israeli media claims as false, affirming no plans to accept forcibly displaced Palestinians.

These denials come against the backdrop of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel’s intensive military campaign has led to the displacement of a large portion of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

Almost 22,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since October 7.

The discourse surrounding the future of Gaza’s Palestinians is varied.

Some Israeli ministers have advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from the region, while others propose maintaining Palestinian civil control.

Egypt’s Sinai peninsula was also mentioned as a potential relocation site by some Israeli politicians, but this suggestion has been consistently rejected by Cairo.

Human rights groups and legal experts have warned that the permanent forced displacement of Palestinians would amount to a war crime.

South Africa has filed a petition at the ICJ, asking the court to investigate whether Israel’s actions in Gaza since its latest assault amount to genocide. This is landmark move as it represents a major legal battle against Israel, with the application being an 84-page document calling Israel’s actions “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnical group”​​.

The application by South Africa cites various acts of Israel, including the killing of more than 20,000 Palestinians, a majority of whom are women and children, and injuring over 55,000 Palestinians.

These actions, according to South Africa, fall under the definition of genocide as per the Genocide Convention, which includes “causing bodily harm” to a group of people.

South Africa’s application emphasises the genocidal nature of Israel’s actions, such as targeting and bombing hospitals, resulting in no functioning hospitals in the North of Gaza.

This has left injured persons with minimal medical treatment, leading to slow, agonising deaths.

The application also includes references to other acts like mass forced displacement, bombing residential areas, depriving access to adequate food and water, destroying the life of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and imposing measures intended to prevent Palestinian births​​.

Moreover, the bombardment of Gaza by Israel has led to the destruction or damage of 70% of all homes in the area, resulting in the mass displacement of 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The application also notes the bombing of mosques, churches, universities, and more than 100 heritage sites targeted by Israeli forces, further highlighting the scale of the devastation and displacement caused by Israel’s military actions​​.