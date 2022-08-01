Chad parties to sign Doha agreement ahead of national dialogue: sources

Qatar reportedly presented a final peace proposal to the Chadian government and opposition parties.

Chadian sides could sign a peace agreement in Qatar during the first week of August ahead of the national dialogue, a source privy to the talks told Doha News on Monday.

“The government saw that the talks in Doha dragged on for almost four months, so it decided to hold the national dialogue on 20 August, which requires the signing of a peace agreement in Doha,” the source said.

The source added that while there is no exact date set for the accord, parties to the negotiations are likely discussing the arrangements to bring together all sides to attend the signing.

Another source said noting negotiators are edging towards the “final stage” of the talks in Doha.

A Qatari government official told the AFP that negotiations with all opposition groups remain ongoing.

“While we are still working with the parties to reach an agreement over the next steps, we hope to resume the next round at the beginning of August,” noted the official.

The latest development comes just days after a phone call between Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Mahamat Idriss Deby.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), this took place in a phone call that touched on regional and international developments of common concern, though the report failed to disclose further information.

Qatar has been hosting the talks since 13 March this year, bringing together more than 50 opposition groups in a bid to break a political deadlock in Chad by paving the way for long-promised, free and transparent elections.

The negotiations in Doha are preparatory talks ahead of the national dialogue, scheduled to take place on 20 August following several delays. Qatar was named as the mediator at the talks following an agreement by all participating sides.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that the signing ceremony would be attended by former Chadian leader Idriss Deby and foreign ministers from various nations, such as France.

Between 1900 and 1960, Chad was under France’s colonial empire, and the European country is amongst N’Djamena’s key allies.

France has long long-backed Deby, who was killed amid fighting between government and rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) in April 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the only western leader to attend his funeral.

France has also backed the current TMC head and perceives N’Djamena as a focal area in its fight against what it describes as “jihadist” military operations.

According to Reuters, France has at least 5,100 troops across the Sahel region.

Proposed agreement

According to Doha-based Al Araby Al Jadeed, Qatar has presented a final peace proposal to the Chadian government and opposition parties.

The outlet said the proposal entails a ceasefire, rejection of hate speech, disarmament mechanisms, and release of prisoners. It also stipulates the establishment of a national committee to oversee the disarmament process.

The committee would be composed of 10 members of the TMC, and 10 others from the politico-military signatories of the agreement.

“Obviously, more than half of the participating movements in the Doha negotiations say that they agree with the main points of the peace proposal and are willing to sign it,” the source told Doha News.

The source added that the signing is “based on the draft submitted by the Qatari mediator.”

“It is possible that all movements will sign the peace agreement despite the objection of some of them to the content of the agreement,” added the source.

Section 19.3 of the draft peace project also states that all sides must agree on forming a follow-up committee to ensure the Doha agreement is being implemented.

Another international committee would be formed to follow up with the agreement, involving the UN, the African Union, the European Union, France, the US, Germany, Italy and other nations.