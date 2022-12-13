CELS Group, ISRE join forces to strengthen market position in Europe and GCC region

Through this acquisition, CELS will ramp up its joint services with ISRE to tap into more markets as part of its expansion vision.

CELS Group, a leading company, has announced the acquisition of 49% of ISRE (International Sourcing for Retail and Events), showcasing its tremendous support to the company with whom they collaborated on a handful of successful projects in the past.

The success witnessed by both firms in Qatar, France and Italy, led them to initiate a due diligence process which resulted in strengthening their partnership.

The collaboration between CELS Group and ISRE, a reputable bespoke boutique event planning and show creation company, came to fruition due to their shared values, ethics, and determination to provide extraordinary, creative, artistic and remarkable events.

“We are extremely delighted to foster our collaboration with ISRE and take our partnership to a whole new level, said Alessandro Gaffuri, Founder and CEO of CELS Group.

“Our core values are aligned with ISRE’s values, and we are proud to have found a valuable partnership that is indisputably a great fit for both firms.”

Suman Adhikari, Director of ISRE also highlighted that this partnership will “unlock new horizons, expanding our global offering and reach”.

The CELS Group and ISRE will integrate their businesses and boost their joint activities over the coming months, with a keen focus on creating a competitive edge in the market.