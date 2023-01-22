Celebrities strut down the red carpet at Riyadh’s Joy Awards

Moroccan World Cup superstar Achraf Hakimi dedicated his award to his mother as a token of his appreciation.

This year’s Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shined the spotlight on various international and regional celebrities as they made a memorable debut on the red carpet.

The Gulf nation’s capital hosted the Joy Awards in Bakr al-Sheddi Theater on Boulevard, which drew well-known figures from the entire entertainment sector.

The lavender carpet provided a chance for celebrities to show off their best fashion sense, and well-renowned Arab and international stars flocked with astonishing looks for the event.

Among the celebrities who gathered in Riyadh for a night to remember were US actor Mel Gibson, Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo, Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, Nancy Ajram of Lebanon, Hend Sabry of Tunisia, Yusra of Egypt, Georgina Rodriguez, and Michael Bay of Hollywood.

Turkish superstars Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek also made their debut at the event.

Georgina, who landed in Saudi Arabia with her husband shortly after he signed with the Saudi team Al Nassr, made an appearance with a stunning blue dress and mentioned how much her and her family love staying in the Kingdom.

A total of 12 awards were given to prominent celebrities and media figures for several categories, including Best Film, Best Female Actress, Best Male Actor in a TV series and Film, Best Female Athlete, and Best Male Athlete.

In yet another beautiful moment between son and mother, Morocco’s football star Achraf Hakimi dedicated his “Best Arab Sportsman” to his mother. He took the stage holding his mother’s hands, who wore a stunning green Moroccan Djellaba, honouring the country’s culture and heritage.

After receiving the award, the star gave it to his mother and expressed pride and happiness to his fans and family support.

“Salam Alikum, I want to say I am really happy to be here. This is a special country. I am really happy to be with my mum. It’s a support for me. I also want to say thank my team Paris Saint Germain also my country, Morocco. Thank you for the support… I feel so proud to be here,” Hakimi said during his speech.

Meanwhile, the famous US-Colombian actress Sofia Vergara was honoured as Personality of the Year during Joy Awards in Riyadh.

US director Michael Bay received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Indian Actor Amitabh Bachchan received the Life Achievement Award, and Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah won the category for Favorite Artist Award.

The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia hosted the Joy Awards as part of the Quality of Life Program for Vision 2030, which aims to diversify cultural, social, and entertainment offerings as well as position the Kingdom as a tourist destination.