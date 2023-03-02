Carlos Queiroz committed to the ‘challenge’ of coaching Qatar’s national team

The Portuguese mentor has a lengthy background of 40 years in the football world.

Carlos Queiroz has spoken out on the challenge that awaits him as the new head coach of the Qatar national team, saying he feels “incredible honour and responsibility” in his new position.

Speaking to Qatar Football Association (QFA) on his 70th birthday, the Portuguese said the anniversary of his 40 years of coaching carries only motivation to keep driving.

“It remains the same symbolic value as always. And that is the passion for the game of football, which, I believe, continues to be the flame that burns, the source that excites me and motivates me to wake up every day in search of improvement,” Queiroz told QFA.

“Continuously improve and be able to continue to make my contribution to the development of players and building teams to compete,” Queiroz added.

Touching on his role with the Maroons, Queiroz said it would be a challenge.

“I feel incredible honour and responsibility to manage the National Team of Qatar. I would like to express my gratitude for their trust in me. At the same time, this challenge is also a tribute to my appreciation for everything football has provided me over these 40 years,” said the former Iran manager.

“I refer to unique human, social, and cultural experiences that I was able to go through,” Queiroz added.

Carrying spells in countless local and international football teams, Queiroz has grown a reputation for ushering Iran to consecutive World Cups.

He has also managed the likes of Portugal’s Sporting CP, the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in the Major League Soccer (MLS), and Spanish goliaths Real Madrid.

Speaking on the football world’s current status, Queiroz said, “I believe that the big challenge today is the brain and everything that has to do with training the player’s decision-making, from youth to the highest levels of competition.

Despite performing adequately, Queiroz resigned after Iran’s exit at the World Cup, leaving him as the longest-serving manager in the history of the Iran national team.

A reshuffling of the coaching staff for Qatar was made after the country lost all three of its group stages match at the World Cup.

As a consequence, the team became the first host nation to become the first team to exit the tournament, pushing out former coach Felix Sanchez to the sidelines.