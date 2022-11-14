Canada announces first World Cup squad after 36-years

Promising legend Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich has been named in Canada’s final 26-man list for the World Cup.

Despite sustaining a hamstring injury, the fullback will be fit for Qatar.

Davies has played 34 times, scored 12 goals for Canada, and congratulated his team for being called up.

“A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are going to the World Cup. Don’t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. Keep dreaming, keep achieving!” the 22-year-old wrote on his social media accounts.

John Herdman’s 26-man squad will be headlined with the likes of Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, and Jonathan Osorio.

As Canada embarks on its first men’s World Cup campaign since 1986, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Milan Borjan, and Stephen Eustaquio will endeavor to beat the odds.

However, several players from Canada’s qualifying roster did not make the cut.

Defender Scott Kennedy due to a shoulder issue, while goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau will be absent after suffering a broken leg in the MLS Cup final.

Canada, ranked 41st on FIFA rankings, will take on No. 2 Belgium on 23 November for its first game of the World Cup, followed by No. 12 Croatia on 27 November and No. 22 Morocco on 1 December.

Canada roster

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade — Serbia), James Pantemis (CF Montréal), and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos — Greece), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor — Turkey), Steven Vitória (Chaves – Portugal), Kamal Miller (CF Montréal) and Joel Waterman (CF Montréal).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio (Porto — Portugal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Atiba Hutchinson (Beşiktaş J.K.), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montréal), Liam Fraser (K.M.S.K. Deinze — Belgium), Ismaël Koné (CF Montréal) and David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone F.C. — Scotland).

Forwards: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich — Germany), Jonathan David (Lille — France) and Cyle Larin (Club Brugge — Belgium), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge — Belgium), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Junior Hoilett (Reading F.C. — England), and Ike Ugbo (ES Troyes AC — France).