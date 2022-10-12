Bus lanes, shuttle buses and Doha Metro: All you need to know for the World Cup

More than 2,300 buses will be operated daily during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar has released a transportation guide for residents and visitors ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held from 20 November to 18 December.

The metro, buses and taxis are fully prepared for the influx of visitors, and the working hours of the Doha Metro will start daily from 6am to 3am during the hosting period, Abdulaziz Al-Mawlawi, Executive Director of Transport Operations at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

Private parking will be provided next to metro stations, and free transportation with the Hayya card will be allowed from November 10 until December 23.

The Corniche Street will be designated for pedestrians from November 1 to December 19, according to the plan that has been prepared to facilitate transportation during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Fans are encouraged to use public transport to visit either the Corniche or FIFA Fan Festival, located in Al Bidda Park.

Shuttle bus services will also operate so fans can travel between entertainment areas.

Arrivals at Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport

Fans will be able to choose from a variety of transportation options, including shuttle buses, the Doha Metro, taxis, Uber and Careem. Shuttle buses will operate from both airports and help fans reach their accommodation and tourist attractions in central Doha. Click here for detailed information.

Match day travel

During the FIFA World Cup, organisers recommend the following:

Local residents should use private transportation to get to tournament venues and are encouraged to drive where possible

Visitors are encouraged to use the Doha Metro and public bus services

Direct bus services will be operational to stadiums from five locations around Doha and key accommodation sites.

Shuttle bus services

Free shuttle bus services are now operating between Souq Waqif metro station and Al Bidda Park, connecting fans to various locations across the B-Ring and C-Ring Roads, and connecting accommodation sites to activations.

Timetables and routes are available on the Mowasalat website.

Plate management system

A vehicle plate management system will be implemented in central Doha from November 1. The area covered spans from Al Khafji Street in the north to C-Ring Road from the west and south, and Corniche Street from the east.

This plan is currently being tested every Friday from 3pm to 10pm until October 28. Vehicles with general transport plates and black private transport plates are diverted away from central Doha. During the tournament, this will be operational daily.

The plan does not apply to individuals who only own one vehicle, public transportation, or emergency services. When a vehicle enters central Doha without fulfilling the requirements for exemption, local authorities apply specific fines.

A-Ring Road

A-Ring Road now has a dedicated bus and taxi lane. Drivers not authorised to use the bus and taxi lane will be fined. The lane will be open to all road users from 2am to 8am only until the tournament. The lane will be used exclusively by buses and taxis 24 hours a day during the tournament.

Traffic diversions around stadiums

Traffic will be restricted around the Al Thumama, Khalifa International, Lusail, and Al Janoub stadiums to facilitate vehicle entry and exit. Residents in the surrounding areas are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Accessibility

World Cup organisers are aiming to deliver the most accessible FIFA World Cup in tournament history. Visit www.accessibleqatar.com for key information about the different transport options in Qatar.