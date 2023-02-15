British man to face Qatar courts after allegedly killing coworker onboard oil rig: reports

A British man accused of killing a coworker on an offshore Qatari oil rig us due to face the court this month, the Press and Journal reported.

Scottish Scott Forrest was arrested in Doha after the incident in December, in which he allegedly hit his colleague Robert Robson over the head with a gas tank.

The incident, which occurred onboard the Seafox Burj jackup platform off the Qatari coast, resulted in the death of Robson and the injury of his colleague, Christopher Begley.

Forrest is suspected of hitting Robson over the head with the breathing apparatus while they were sharing a room on the rig, the Daily Record claimed on Wednesday.

Soon after, Begley was attacked by Forrest when he saw him attempting to dispose of Robson’s body.

The three men were subcontractors for Film-Ocean and Stapem Offshore.

The 43-year-old will now appear in a Qatar-based court on 21 February, according to the reports, though no official statement has been made by Qatari authorities.

Robinson’s family broke their silence in December, saying the 38-year-old was “a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon”.

Since the event, Forrest has been detained in Doha while he awaits trial while Begley returned home to Scotland days after the incident, according to his relatives.

The hearing on 21 February is anticipated to detail the accusations and call any witnesses for additional hearings, a source told the Press and Journal.

Doha News has reached out to authorities for a comment but has yet to receive a response.