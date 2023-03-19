Breaking: Qatar’s former finance minister to face trial at criminal court

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a decree relieving Al Emadi from his responsibilities as finance minister at the time in May 2021.

Qatar’s former Finance Minister Ali Sherif Al Emadi and an unidentified number of others will be on trial at the country’s criminal court referred by the country’s attorney general, the state news agency reported.

This follows the Public Prosecution’s announcement on 6 May, 2021 that Al Emadi had been detained and they were looking into allegations of crimes involving his public office, according to Qatar News Agency.

The Public Prosecution stated that after questioning the accused, hearing from witnesses, and going over the technical findings, the required investigations in this case has been completed.

The Public Prosecutor issued an order to refer all the accused to the criminal court to punish them for the crimes included bribery, embezzlement of public funds, abuse of office, abuse of power, damage to public money and money laundering.

As part of an inquiry into the alleged misuse of public funds and abuse of power, Qatari authorities ordered the arrest of Al Emadi and removed him from his ministerial duties in May that year. Evidence proving the accused committed the crimes attributed to them was retrieved from the case papers.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a decree relieving Al Emadi from his responsibilities as finance minister at the time.

The Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, was then appointed by the amir to the position of finance minister in addition to his current responsibilities.

Al Emadi, who oversaw the growth of Qatar National Bank, had served as finance minister since 2013.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Reuters at the time that Al Emadi’s position as finance minister was the subject of the investigation and not his roles at the sovereign fund or the bank.

“There are no allegations related to his roles in any other entities. We are confident that our companies and entities are running the highest levels of corporate governance and we are conducting regular reviews and audits for the governance of our companies,” Sheikh Mohammed said in May 2021.

“Business is continuing as usual in our companies and our sovereign wealth fund,” he added.