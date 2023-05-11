Breaking down the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 logo

The logo was unveiled to the audience during the final draw event held at the Katara Opera House on Thursday.

The countdown to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has officially begun with the unveiling of the tournament’s official logo.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the event revealed the logo during the final draw at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

The newly launched logo is a fusion of the iconic silhouette of the AFC Asian Cup™ trophy and cultural elements that symbolise the spirit of the competition.

The intricate design of the trophy draws inspiration from the majestic falcon and the petals of the lotus flower, both of which have deep cultural significance in Asia.

The falcon represents strength, while the lotus flower symbolises purity and enlightenment. The two are united in their ability to rise above challenges, with the lotus flower floating above the water and the falcon soaring in the sky.

The top of the logo is adorned with Qatar’s national colour – maroon – and the typography is influenced by Arabic calligraphy, which pays homage to the local language.

The design also has a unique tail that resembles a diamond, which is an Arabic “nuqta” or dot and symbolises clarity in Arabic writing.

During the event, Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC President, expressed his excitement about the logo’s design, stating that it reinforces the AFC and the LOC’s ambition to promote football as Asia’s number one sport.

“The logo’s design reinforces the ambitions of the AFC and the LOC to leverage Asia’s most prestigious showpiece to underline football as the continent’s number one sport by engaging with the hundreds of millions of passionate fans of Asian football, whilst also presenting pronounced elements of the dazzling AFC Asian Cup™ trophy unveiled at the last edition as well as the warm Qatari and Arabic culture,” he said addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of the Qatar Football Association and Chairman of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 LOC, also expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament and highlighted how football has the power to unite people and promote cultural exchange.

“The reveal of the tournament’s logo highlights the richness of Qatar’s culture and puts in motion a countdown to the continent’s most prestigious football tournament,” he said.

“In the months ahead, the LOC will work closely with the AFC to create a memorable experience for fans and players alike, and showcase the tremendous talent that Asia has to offer.”

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 promises to be an unforgettable event, and the newly launched logo is just the beginning. As the preparations for the competition reach their final stages, the logo will feature prominently across the host city, including at eight confirmed venues, and various online platforms.

So far, twenty-four teams have qualified for the much-awaited tournament, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

The opening game will be between the host nation and Lebanon, and will feature an extraordinary opening ceremony in one of the country’s state-of-the-art stadiums.