Brazil reveals World Cup squad ahead of kick off in Qatar

The Brazil National team will be staying at the Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, which will also have some training facilities for the team.

Brazil has confirmed its 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup, becoming the third team after Japan and Costa Rica to reveal its list of players with just 12 days before the opening game.

The team, named by coach Tite on Monday, includes a plethora of Premier League stars.

39-year-old Dani Alves will become the oldest Brazilian player at the World Cup, a title previously held by Djalma Santos record at 37 years old from the 1966 tournament.

Tite said Alves still had attributes to offer the team that were not just limited to his years of experience.

“He adds technical and tactical aspects that are impressive, to be an organiser, an articulator,” Tite said. “Sure, he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues.

“The criteria awards his technical quality, but mental and physical aspects too.”

However, there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Magalhaes – while Philippe Coutinho had already been ruled out due to injury.

PSG star Neymar is part of the squad and will be looking to make history in Qatar by becoming the nation’s top goalscorer of all-time.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus was also named in Tite’s final Brazil World Cup squad after an impressive start to life at Arsenal following his move from Manchester City in the summer.

The Brazilian FA also announced that former PSG manager Ricardo Gomes will join Tite’s staff as an assistant.

The squad and Tite will gather on Nov. 14 at Juventus’ training facilities in Turin, where Brazil will hold a five-day training camp before flying to Doha on November 19.

Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Thursday, November 24 before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon in the following ten days.

Brazil are the only country to have won the World Cup five times. However, the team has not made it to the finals since 2002.

Brazil exited in the quarterfinals in 2006, 2010, and 2018.

Brazil World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders:

Danilo (Juventus)

Dani Alves (PUMAS)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Midfielders

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Paqueta (West Ham United)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards

Neymar (PSG)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Antony (Manchester United)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Pedro (Flamengo)