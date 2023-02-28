BOVET 1822 offers Qatari-inspired watches exclusively at The Blue Salon

BOVET 1822 presents a collection of watches inspired by the spirit of Qatar, especially for the exhibition

The House of BOVET artfully combines the most sophisticated high-watchmaking mechanisms with the highest craftsmanship, employing artisanal techniques such as hand-engraving, enamel work, and miniature painting, while at the same time using cutting-edge designs, colors, and materials.

For 200 years, the House of BOVET has handcrafted the finest timepieces, allowing collectors to experience what is the true pleasure of the luxury of time.

The pioneer of the Swiss watch industry BOVET participates in the Doha Jewelry and Watch Exhibition (DJWE) at Blue Salon pavilion, with its latest innovations of exclusive watches, most notably the exclusive Orbis Mundi collection dedicated to the Doha Watch and Jewelry Exhibition, where it was written inside its dial “Doha” in Arabic and It has a limited edition set (10 pieces).

This year Audrey Raffy, the eldest daughter of Pascal Raffy, founder and CEO of BOVET and Vice President of the company joined DJWE.

“It is a huge honour to be here, because we have such a special relationship with our partner the Blue Salon in Doha, and just the Qatari market in general it is sophisticated and people have so much taste over here, so it is always a pleasure to interact and communicate the passion we have and show everyone here our new time pieces every single time,” she said.

“We have been coming here for such a long time now and we always look forward very much to the next Doha exhibition,” she added.

Back in 1822, 200 years, founder Edouard Bovet, a watchmaker from Fleurier, Switzerland, and traveled the world. Due to this amazing history, the House of BOVET is inextricably linked to travel, and the House’s collection is complete with several double-, triple-, and world-time timepieces, all of which have been very successful with collectors around the world over the last 20 years.

As a result, multiple time zone timepieces are in the DNA of the House, and BOVET has produced a number of different variations on this theme. So, to celebrate BOVET’s 200th anniversary, the House introduced the Orbis Mundi.

Commenting on this limited edition, Audrey said: “The concept of the brand started for the traveler, and last year in 200 years anniversary, we released a special time piece for the 200 years which is the Orbis Mundi which is the special edition we have for Doha Exhibition this year.”

“Orbis Mundi is an elegant watch that makes it easy to set and tell the time anywhere in the world. BOVET’s team of professional developers and ingenious watchmakers have come up with a surprisingly simple yet beautiful way to display all 24 time zones.” She added

The Orbis Mundi from BOVET 1822, exemplifying uniqueness at its best.

Exquisitely finished, the Orbis Mundi stands out for its ease of use and emblematic Fleurier case, a true symbol of two centuries of watchmaking excellence. The ergonomic 42mm Grade 5 titanium or 5N red gold case provides optimal comfort no matter the size of the wearer’s wrist, thanks to its slim profile (11.25mm) and its iconic real-sapphire-cabochon-topped crown and BOVET bow at 12 o’clock.

In addition to clear and easily readable hours and minutes, this timepiece opens up the dial to display the in-house BOVET balance wheel and regulating organ, with its three-arm rotating second hand and a 20-second Aventurine glass dial at 6 o’clock.