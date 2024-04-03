Bosnian community in Qatar provides Iftar meals to over 1,100 workers

Ramadan serves as a reminder of the importance of charity and giving back to the community.

The Bosnian Community in Qatar has provided Iftar meals to over 1,100 workers in the Abu Nakhlah area in collaboration with Wahab, a local company in the Gulf State committed to minimising food wastage, a statement said earlier this week.

The donation of meals comes amid the last ten days of Ramadan, which serves as a reminder of the importance of charity and giving back to the community.

The Bosnian Community in Qatar is “a vibrant group of expatriates who have actively organised and participated in various volunteering, awareness, welfare, and social activities,” Vahid Suljic, a founding member of the Bosnian Community initiative, told Doha News.

“Motivated by a desire to make a difference for their community and society at large in Qatar, the Bosnian expatriates have embraced the country’s diverse and inclusive culture,” he added.

Donations from the Bosnian community were also seen in the industrial area to the labour camp as 40 Ramadan packages were supplied to those in need.

The Bosnian Community has been active in the country for several years, contributing to several volunteer projects, including beach clean-ups.

Both Qatar’s local communities and government agencies have embodied the teachings of Islam in Ramadan to give to those in need.

Speaking on Qatar’s fertile landscape, Suljic told Doha News: “Qatar’s multicultural environment fosters safety, responsibility, and sustainability, inspiring the community to take their role seriously for the greater good of humanity and personal benefit.

“Over the past three years, the Bosnian Community has distributed more than 3,000 Iftar meals in Qatar,” he detailed.

“The Bosnian Community remains committed to its goal of making a positive impact in Qatar.”

Earlier this month, more than 1,000 fasting individuals gathered daily in Al Wakra under a Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ramadan tent as the initiative welcomed over 30,000 people for Iftar.

Anointed the “Iftar Fasting” project, the initiative, overseen by the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, saw operations deliberately distributed across areas of high population and labour density.

These areas include Ain Khaled and Friday Market, Al Sailiya in New Central Market, Industrial Zone in Eid Musalla, 23rd Street, next to Al Attiyah Mosque, Umm Salal Muhammad, Al Wakrah near Souq Waqif, Al-Khor in Othman bin Affan Mosque, and Muraikh Mosque No. 879.

Iftar meals were also distributed to workers and individuals in places like Umm Ghuwailina in Council Cooperation Signals, Ibn Mahmoud in Jaidah Bridge, Musheireb near Al-Asmakh Mosque No. 114, Ibn Imran in Eid prayer ground, Al-Aziziyah in Eid prayer ground, and Al-Rayyan in Eid prayer ground.

Calling for continued support, the General Directorate of Endowments urges philanthropists and donors to contribute and support the Iftar sites for those who are fasting and cover the remaining sites’ costs.