Blue Salon support local designers ahead of FIFA World Cup

This collaborative project is expected to have a positive impact by increasing exposure on local talent in Qatar’s up-and-rising design community.

Prominent luxury department store in Qatar, Blue Salon, is engaging with local designers, in creating and designing exclusive items such as backpacks, candles and luxurious 100% chamois silk scarves.

The designers, Fahad Ali, Neasa Turbidy, and Mahmoud Hajo have been nominated for an award celebrating their unique and innovative designs, with their items now being displayed in Blue Salon stores.

The luxury department store, under the patronage of Mr. Ashraf Abu Issa, the chairman, and CEO of Abu Issa Holding, held a gathering to express their gratitude and support to the local artists.

A special thank you went to Ms. Fatima Al Kuwari, the designer behind the ceramic collection. During the ceremony, Mr. Ashraf Abu Issa, said: “Blue Salon is glad to work closely with these local artists, on a mission to support the local culture and share it with the world during the FIFA World Cup.”

Ashraf Abu Issa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at Abu Issa Holding, mentioned in a statement: "We are delighted to share this adventure with our local creative designers, as the goal was to help these designers get their name out there on a local and global standard. We are proud of the amount of creativity these individuals have shared with us, which reflects Abu Issa Holding Group and Blue Salon's mission to always be supportive of local talent".

Blue Salon greatly supports the notion of local artists and designers, and encourages them to take part in major events in Qatar by giving them the opportunity to design for big department stores.