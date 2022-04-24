Blue Salon donates gifts to girls with special needs

Blue Salon is Abu Issa Holding’s first high-end retail concept. Founded in 1981, it is now Qatar’s leading luxury brand store.

Blue Salon has presented over 300 gifts to girls with special needs at the Qatar Foundation for Rehabilitation of Special Needs.

The gifts were from their brand, Karisma Cosmetics, and included items like makeup and skincare.

The initiative came under the banner of giving and spreading joy. It is a part of Blue Salon’s commitment to share in the spirit of giving back to the community.

The distribution at the Qatar Foundation for Rehabilitation of Special Needs took place on the day of Garangao during the holy month of Ramadan.

The vision came to life with the help of teachers at the centre, as everyone involved insured a festive and joyful feel took place, accompanied by the girls’ smiles.

“We are thrilled to give back to the community and spread happiness among Qatar’s children in this holy month of Ramadan, as well as to support the remarkable work of some of the country’s children’s centres,” said Ashraf Abu Issa, Chairman of Abu Isaa Holding Group.

Promoting the fundamentals of giving to those in need, especially children with special needs, is one of the core values of Blue Salon and Abu Issa Holding Group.

Both companies applauded the efforts of all who were involved in making the donations a success.

This initiative is part of the Group’s recurring efforts to support the community it serves whilst still committing to its multi-faceted corporate social responsibility initiative.

This helps them achieve one of the four pillars of Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which places a strong emphasis on human and social development.

Blue Salon has continuously demonstrated its commitment to community development in Qatar, and will continue to support initiatives and activities that promote public awareness regarding critical social concerns.