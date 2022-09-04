‘Bigger than James’: Al Rayyan fans lash out over Rodriguez comments

James Rodriguez is facing harsh backlash from Al-Rayyan fans for his comments on wanting to leave Qatar for Spanish team Valencia.

The Colombian footballer, who spoke with the Spanish show El chiringuito de Jugones last week, had previously expressed his wish to walk from Qatar’s pitches even if it meant he would take a pay cut.

“If Valencia calls me, I will even walk from Qatar. I would take a pay cut. If they need someone to assist Edinson Cavani, I’ll be there. They are a great club with great fans,” the attacking midfielder said.

The comments triggered fury among Al Rayyan fans, many of whom took to social media to call out the Colombian for the perceived disrespect.

The flurry of tweets under an Arabic hashtag that translated to ‘Al Rayyan is bigger than James‘ quickly topped trends in Qatar, with local fans calling Rodriguez “unworthy” and demanding that he be ousted from the club.

It can stain of mud, sweat, and even of blood, but never of shame❤️🖤@jamesdrodriguez You are useless on and off the pitch. Stick to changing your hair color.#الريان_اكبر_من_خاميس pic.twitter.com/6cxjIBBkLC — Abdulrahman (@Bu3ofM) September 3, 2022

Al-Rayyan fans mocked Rodriguez all weekend, with some users going as far as speaking on his injury.

“Will your long-lasting injury allow you to walk to Valencia??,” one Twitter user said.

Other cited the football player’s colourful haircuts, commenting that Rodriguez should stick to modelling instead of football.

The outrage came after the football player previously implied he was unsatisfied with the team’s performance in the Qatar Stars League and wished to play in a more competitive environment like Europe or the MLS.

An estimated price of 8- 10 million euros led Rodriguez to move to Al Rayyan, who signed a contract till 2024.

The midfielder has capped only 15 games with five goals and seven assists with the club.

Rodriguez’s wishes may come true depending on how the club reacts to its fanbase. However, no official statements from the Al-Rayyan club or Valencia have been released.