Best wishes from Doha News this Eid Al Fitr
The Doha News team wishes everyone a happy and blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday. May it be filled with family, friends, food and fun.
If you’re wondering how to celebrate, have a look at this: A guide to spending Eid Al Fitr in Qatar – 2017 edition
What are your plans for Eid? Thoughts?
