Best FIFA Awards: World Cup champions Argentina scores big at Best FIFA Awards

Lionel Messi outclassed Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win his 77th individual award.

The celebrations have yet to stop for Argentina as their star-studded captain Lionel Messi, Coach Scaloni, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez took home FIFA’s Best Awards on Monday night in Paris.

Captaining Argentina to World Cup glory to end the country’s 36-year wait, the 35-year-old fringed past finalists Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to secure recognition.

Winning men’s player of the year for the second time since its birth, Messi voiced how fortunate he was to be at this stage in his career.

“It’s amazing. It’s been a tremendous year, and it’s an honour for me to be here and win this award. Without my teammates, I wouldn’t be here,” the crowned GOAT voiced.

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷

“I achieved the dream I had been hoping for so long. Very few people can achieve that, and I have been lucky to do so,” the Paris-Saint-German star added.

The fourth youngest manager in history to lift the World Cup, Lionel Scaloni, booted Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Guardiola to be named men’s coach of the year.

The 44-year-old dedicated his award to the people of Argentina, who also won The Best FIFA Fan Award

“There is nothing more beautiful than seeing your whole country happy. Seeing those excited people in the streets is priceless. This victory is for them,” said Scaloni.

Emiliano Martinez, a key figure in Argentina’s World Cup conquest, delivered several incredible saves, including Aurelien Tchouameni’s shot in the final.

For his goalkeeping performance, Martinez outshined Morocco’s Yassine Bounou and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois to become the best men’s goalkeeper.

Accepting the trophy, Martinez said: “My family supported me in this, Aston Villa and a lot of people in the Argentina side. It’s been a dream throughout my life to play for the national side.”

“People ask me what goalkeeper did you dream of as a child? I saw my mother cleaning buildings for eight hours a day, I saw my father working so hard – they are my idols,” the 30-year-old added.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year for the second time in a row.

On top of the world. 💫

@alexiaputellas has been crowned #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2022!

The club captain finished the league campaign with 18 goals, 34 in all competitions, and 15 assists.

England’s Sarina Wiegman also claimed the best women’s coach award, while Mary Earps won the women’s goalkeeper award at the Paris ceremony.

Amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy won the FIFA Puskas award for the year’s best goal in his spell with Polish side Warta Poznan.

The recipient of the fair play award was Georgian Luka Lochoshvili, who held the tongue of his opponent, Georg Teigl, to save his life after the midfielder had fallen unconscious during a match.

Absent from FIFPRO World 11 for the first time since 2007, Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the cut, which named Messi for the 15th time.

Thibaut Courtois; Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappe were all featured as the best footballers that players have the chance to vote for.

For the Women’s FIFPRO World 11, Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Wendie Renard, Leah Williamson, Lena Oberdorf, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead, and Alex Morgan made the call.