Bahrain cuts economic ties with Israel and expels ambassador amid mounting Gaza death toll

Bahrain normalised ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the controversial Abraham Accord, in which the UAE and Morocco also established relations.

Bahrain said it has expelled the Israeli ambassador to Manama and recalled its envoy from Tel Aviv on Thursday, citing the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza where nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been killed.

In a statement, the Bahraini parliament said the moves were part of measures taken in support of “the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people”.

“We confirm the departure of the Israeli ambassador to the country, the return of the Bahrain ambassador from Israel, and the cessation of economic relations,” the statement read.

The latest development on Thursday comes just a day after Jordan took similar action against Israel. On Wednesday, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi “immediately” recalled its ambassador to Israel over the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

Amman added that it would only send back its envoy if Israel halts the onslaught and called on Tel Aviv to recall its ambassador to Amman. Israel had evacuated its embassies in Jordan as well as other countries it shares ties with, including Bahrain and Morocco.

So far, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates have yet to make similar moves.

However, Latin American country Bolivia cut off relations with Israel over the mounting humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Chile and Colombia recalled their envoys to Tel Aviv but have yet to announce similar action.

Last week, the Gulf Cooperation Council joined global condemnations of Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza, warning of serious humanitarian and security consequences.

In a statement, the GCC’s Secretary General Jassem Albudaiwi condemned the Israeli escalations in Gaza “and warned of the humanitarian and security consequences of any ground operations conducted by the Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian civilians.”

“His Excellency stated that this escalation constitutes a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly issued on October 27, 2023, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of a humanitarian truce,” the GCC said.

With Israel’s war on Gaza nearing one month, Abudaiwi further stressed “that the absence of a political solution has led to the worsening of conditions and the destruction of infrastructure and vital interests in the Gaza Strip.”