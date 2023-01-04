Baby named ‘Qatar’: Parents in Peru inspired by World Cup 2022

Several other names were inspired by A-list celebrities and key events from the past year.

Parents in Peru who were inspired by the 2022 FIFA World Cup named their child ‘Qatar’, according to official documents.

The South American country’s National Registry of Identification and Civil Status this week revealed a number of football-related names for 2022.

The Peruvian entity found 267 children were named “Lionel Messi” after the Argentina champion, who won La Albiceleste’s third World Cup title during the last tournament in Qatar.

Topping the list, Peru saw the birth of 1,098 Crtistiano Ronaldo’s after the Portuguese football star. A total of 30,485 other Ronaldo’s were given the name, though it is unclear whether the names were inspired by CR7 or the veteran Brazil footballer.

Meanwhile, French superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe also inspired 47 parents, with 182 children now carrying the name ‘Mbappe’.

Other names inspired by the World Cup were ‘Argentina’, ‘Antoine Griezmann’, ‘Angel Di Maria’, ‘Luka Modric’ and ‘Mundial’.

A total of 738 children born in Peru will also be named in honour of the late Brazilian footballer Pele, who was laid to rest in his hometown this week.

The names range from Pele, King Pele, Edson Arantes, Edson Arantes do Nascimento – the late footballer’s full name.

Beyond football, a total of 1,787 parents named their children “Shakira” after the Columbian superstar, and 733 named their children ‘Avatar’, inspired by the blockbuster movie.