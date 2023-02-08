Baby born under rubble now in stable condition after being pulled from collapsed building

Her mother, father and four siblings sadly died in the disaster.

A newborn baby who was saved by rescuers in Syria has survived the ordeal, the BBC reported as the death toll from the earthquake in the region continues to rapidly increase.

The baby is believed to have been born while her mother was trapped under the rubble shortly after the devastating earthquake struck the region, according to a relative.

Her mother, father and four siblings sadly died in the disaster. Footage that emerged online showed the moment the baby was rescued while covered in dust. She was taken to hospital by her uncle, Khalil al-Suwadi.

“We heard a voice while we were digging,” al-Suwadi told AFP news agency on Tuesday. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord [intact], so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital.”

A paediatrician at a nearby hospital in Afrin said she had “several bruises and lacerations over all her body” when she arrived.

“She also arrived with hypothermia because of the harsh cold. We had to warm her up and administer calcium,” he added, according to AFP. However, she is now reportedly in a stable condition.

A photo shared online showed the newborn lying in an incubator at the hospital “as a joint funeral was held for her mother Afraa, father Abdullah and her four siblings,” the BBC reported.

Two deadly earthquakes rocked Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing nearly 10,000 people and displacing tens of thousands.

The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck early in the morning with the epicenter close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Hours later, this was followed by a second quake with a magnitude of 7.5 in southeast Turkey.