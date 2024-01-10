Baby boom: More than 28,000 babies born in Qatar in 2023

The ministry also facilitated the healthcare needs of Qatari citizens seeking treatment abroad, processing 53,167 applications.

A total of 28,159 babies were born in Qatar last year, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

Among them, 22,287 infants entered the world at Hamad Medical Corporation hospitals, while the remaining newborns arrived at private medical facilities.

Every newborn in Qatar, irrespective of the hospital of birth, is mandated to be registered with the ministry, receiving a birth certificate as part of the process.

The Medical Commission under the MoPH played a pivotal role, recording 462,044 visits by individuals just last year. This includes health screenings, a mandatory requirement for newcomers aspiring to work and live in Qatar, the MoPH disclosed in its comprehensive statistics report.

Job seekers from specific countries undergo preliminary medical check-ups in their home countries before arriving in Qatar.

In the same year, the health ministry issued 17,000 medical fitness certificates, a requisite for individuals working across various sectors, including government agencies, the private sector, food establishments, beauty salons, health clubs, and laundries.

Applicants must undergo a thorough medical examination at the Medical Commission, providing all the necessary documentation.

The MoPH, responsible for licensing healthcare facilities and professionals, processed 1,703 applications for new licenses or renewals. It also granted licenses to 5,244 healthcare practitioners last year.

Meanwhile, the Government Health Communication Center handled 4,531 cases, addressing various health-related enquiries.

Ensuring food safety remained a priority, the Food Safety Department examined 114,776 consignments of food at ports in the previous year, including 2,757,300,233 kilogrammes of imported food.