Awqaf asks Qatar residents to look for the Ramadan moon tonight
Qatar’s Islamic Affairs ministry (Awqaf) is asking Muslims in Qatar to look to the sky tonight (Thursday) after sunset to try to spot the new moon.
In a statement posted on its social media pages, Awqaf said anyone who sees the crescent should head to their headquarters in Dafna to report his/her testimony.
If the moon is spotted today, that means Ramadan has begun, and Friday, May 26 will be the first day of fasting.
If it’s not seen, then Saturday, May 27 will be the first day of fasting.
This will mean different working hours for most people, and the closure of many restaurants and coffee shops during the daytime.
For those who need a refresher course, here are some things to know about Ramadan in Qatar.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.