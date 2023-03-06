AUX product launch by Abu Issa Holding establishes company as industry leader in Qatar

Guests were given the opportunity to experience the products firsthand and interact with the AUX team.

Qatar Electromechanical Solutions as a member of Abu Issa Holding organised an event to introduce the latest product of AUX Air Conditioning in one of Doha’s luxurious hotel, Pullman Hotel.

The event was graced by the presence of 200+ VIP guests, including the Vice Chairman of Abu Issa Holding Mr. Nabil of Abuissa Holding, and the General Manager of Qatar Electromechanical Solutions Mr. Thaer Melem.

The Regional Manager of AUX Middle East, Mr. Bob Li, was also present at the event presenting the innovative features of the AUX Air Conditioning and highlighting AUX products’ superior quality and affordability, in addition to the company’s research and development worldwide.

The event was a resounding success, with attendees impressed by the cutting-edge technology and design of the products. Guests were given the opportunity to experience the products firsthand and interact with the AUX team to learn more about their offerings.

Qatar Electromechanical Solutions and AUX expressed their gratitude to everyone who attended the event and made it a success. They reiterated their commitment on providing high-quality products and services to their customers in Qatar and beyond.

With the successful launch of the Q series and other AUX products in Qatar, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the market and establish itself as a leader in the industry.