Attending the World Cup? Here’s all you need to know about healthcare in Qatar

Are you a football fan visiting Qatar for the World Cup? Here’s everything health-related you need to keep an eye on.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday unveiled a brand-new website that offers local and out-of-town visitors a wealth of information regarding healthcare services and health recommendations related to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Dr. Ahmed al-Mohamed, the head of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Health Strategic Command Group, explained to the local agency that throughout the competition, healthcare teams from the ministry, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, Aspetar, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, and QatarEnergy Health Services will collaborate to provide a variety of medical and support services to teams, officials and media agencies and visiting fans.

“The Ministry of Public Health is working with healthcare partners in Qatar to ensure easy access to medical services for football fans. Qatar’s healthcare sector has expanded significantly in recent years and visiting fans will be able to access world-class medical services as and when needed,” said Dr al-Mohamed.

“In the unfortunate event of a medical emergency such as a serious injury or illness, fans can call 999 to request rapid emergency support from Hamad Medical Corporation’s Ambulance Service. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Ambulance Service provides emergency support for life-threatening medical incidents and transfer to an appropriate hospital emergency department.”

Making care easily accessible and minimising the need for patients to attend hospitals for non-emergency care are important components of the Gulf nation’s healthcare plan, the official added.

Authorities have established public healthcare team-run medical clinics in football stadiums, fan zones, and major lodging spots to support this goal and make sure medical help is available where fans are most likely to go.

With numerous private healthcare providers running round-the-clock emergency and urgent care services, Qatar’s sophisticated private healthcare industry will also play a vital role in delivering medical services to visiting spectators during the World Cup. Dr. al-Mohamed continued.

In addition, four HMC hospitals have been designated for walk-in patients needing urgent but non-emergency medical care.

Recently, the health ministry announced that all fans and guests travelling to Qatar for the mega-tournament will have free access to emergency and urgent care services at HMC acilities during the competition if needed. The Hayya Card is needed to benefit from the services provided.

However, authorities are calling out on visitors on the importance of having travel insurance coverage to seek care from private healthcare facilities.

“Between now and the start of the tournament, we will be delivering regular messaging to local and international football fans through multiple media platforms,”

“In addition to details of medical services available throughout the FIFA World Cup, we are committed to supporting a safe and healthy tournament through the issuance of public health information, including food safety, sun and heat awareness, road safety and infection control measures,” Chair of the Supreme Healthcare Communications Committee, Ali Abdulla al-Khater, explained