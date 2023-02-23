ATP Qatar Open 2023: Andy Murray swings into semi-finals 

The 35-year-old Scotland player is one of the last of his generation to compete at such a high level.

Superstar Andy Murray has continues his incredible start this year by booking his spot in his first semi-final since 2021 to down Alexandre Muller 4-6 6-1 6-2 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Dedicating two hours and four minutes on the court, Murray dominated over the No 170 French tennis player.

A two-time former champion in Qatar, Murray secured the lead at the very beginning of the match, leaving gaps in between to unwind.

FIGHTER 💪@andy_murray defeats Muller 4-6 6-1 6-2 to book his spot in the semi-finals ✅#qemo2023 pic.twitter.com/ME8velFjx2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 23, 2023

Facing off against the 26-year-old, Murray levelled up the match to force a decider.

Muller was dialled in the match, but the opening lead and the strong finish from the 70-rank player were too much to handle.

At 35, Murray returned to the tournament less than 24 hours after absorbing a three-hour match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

“I would like to win the matches quicker, but Alex is a top player and a great competitor, who always fights until the end,” said Murray after upsetting the fourth-seed player.

Murray will now contend against Jiri Lehecka of Czech, who upset World No. 5 Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semi-final.

The 21-year-old has held a powerful heavy-hitting rendition against the top seed and will meet his maker on Friday.