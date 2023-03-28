At least 20 pilgrims killed after bus crashes in Saudi Arabia

The incident comes as millions from around the world travel to Saudi Arabia for the year-round Umrah pilgrimage, which attracts vast numbers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Some 20 pilgrims died in the southern Saudi province of Asir on Monday after the bus they were travelling on crashed and burst into flames, according to state media.

Reports said the victims were of “different nationalities” but the details have yet to emerge. It is unclear if they were going towards, or returning from pilgrimage.

🇸🇦 : At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured in a bus accident enroute to Kahba in Asir #Saudi Arabia



"Bus collided against a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire as a result of a brake failure" pic.twitter.com/oq5Pj4pTvv — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) March 28, 2023

“According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29,” the state-affiliated Al Ekhbariya channel reported.

The incident comes as millions from around the world travel to Saudi Arabia for the year-round Umrah pilgrimage, which attracts vast numbers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Authorities have yet to publicly comment on the incident, however various reports have cited “car trouble” and issues with the brake system onboard the bus.

Okaz added the vehicle then “collided with a bridge, overturned and caught fire”.

Thousands of Qatar residents have made the trip via air and through the land border with Saudi Arabia in recent days, with reports of long queues and delays at the crossing due to the overwhelming number of pilgrims.