Aster Healthcare launches activities to mark Qatar Patient Safety Week

According to the World Health Organisation, medication harm accounts for 50% of the overall preventable harm in medical care.

Aster DM Healthcare, the largest private healthcare network in Qatar, has launched a series of activities to mark both World Patient Safety Day and the annual Qatar Patient Safety Week from 17 September 17 to 22 September in 2022.

Qatar Patient Safety Week is organised by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), and is a national initiative and educational campaign aimed at raising awareness about medication safety among patients and the workforce in healthcare institutions in Qatar.

“Medication Safety” has been chosen as the theme for World Patient Safety Day 2022 with the slogan “Medication Without Harm”, in recognition of the significant burden and the complexity of medication-related harm prevention and reduction.

“Aster campaign is designed to support the consolidated efforts of the existing WHO Global Patient Safety Challenge: Medication Without Harm, emphasising the need to adopt a systems approach and promote safe medication practices to prevent medication errors and reduce medication-related harm,” said Kapil Chib, COO of Aster.

Kapil Chib, COO of Aster DM Healthcare

“The key action areas are high-risk situations, transitions of care, and polypharmacy. It is mandatory that healthcare institutions implement these practices and adhere to them to ensure quality care and patient safety. At Aster, we believe in delivering quality care,” the COO added.

Medications are the most widely utilised interventions in health care, and medication-related harm constitutes the greatest proportion of the total preventable harm due to unsafe care, notwithstanding the economic and psychological burden imposed by such harm.

The campaign’s aim goal is to empower patients and encourage health and social care staff to recognise their roles and responsibilities in ensuring that medicines are used safely.

To further raise awareness in the community, Aster DM Healthcare is also participating in a public awareness campaign driven by the Ministry of Public Health and the College of Pharmacy on 21 September, at Qatar University.