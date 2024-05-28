Aspire Zone Foundation receives Sports Technology Leadership Award

An innovative multi-purpose zone, Aspire offers state-of-the-art sports venues and facilities.

Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) announced that it has received the Sports Technology Leadership Award at the Google Cloud Summit in Doha.

The award recognises AFZ’s role in enhancing and evolving technology across various fields, including sports science, athlete growth and performance, sports medicine, and the management of sports facilities.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Mahmoud, the Assistant President and General Manager of Sports Facilities, was full of praise at the summit, which took place on Tuesday at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

“We are delighted to receive this award, which reflects our continuous commitment to innovation and seeking solutions to challenges,” he said.

The summit, which explores the latest advances in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, was attended by industry leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts.

Considered a global reference for sports excellence both locally and internationally, AFZ has long been favoured for its innovative multi-purpose zone.

Serving all sports, AFZ invests in several divisions, including – but not limited to – events, medicine, education, research, and hospitality.

Earlier this year, AFZ organised the international football tournament ‘Equality Cup,’ which featured four teams, including the Gulf State’s 2023 Qatari Stars League champions Al Duhail.

The tournament also saw the participation of Brazil’s Santos, China’s Shanghai Shenhua and Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg.