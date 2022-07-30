Aspire Zone Foundation President Hilal Al Kuwari passes away

The late Qatari personality was recognised as the best engineer in Qatar in 2009.

President of Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) Hilal bin Jaham Al Kuwari passed away on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy in Qatar’s sports industry.

The unfortunate news was shared by Al Kuwari’s relatives on social media, and stated that the burial is going to be held after Asr prayer at the Mesaimeer Cemetery on the same day.

“My father is in God’s care. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. Today, one of the gates of Paradise has closed on me,” tweeted his son Jassim bin Hilal Al Kuwari.

People in Qatar have flooded Twitter with prayers for the Al Kuwari family and their memories of the deceased’s remarkable achievements in the sports sector. Some also described him as a man that has been faithful to his homeland.

“A personality that must be cultivated in the depth of every child when it comes to perfection and dedication to work for the sake of serving his religion and his country. He left the mortal world for the eternal gardens, God willing. We belong to God and to Him we shall return,” tweeted Hamad Al-Hajri, Snoonu’s CEO.

The video of him cutting the ribbon during the announcement of the readiness of all stadiums to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup in 2017 is circulating on local social media. In the video, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was seen insisting on ensuring Al Kuwari cuts the ribbon with him.

“His Highness asked the late Hilal Jaham Al Kuwari to come forward to cut the opening ribbon in appreciation of his efforts and dedication to work and his great contribution to the readiness of the World Cup stadiums, may God have mercy on him,” tweeted sports photographer Abdelaziz bin Omar.

Al Kuwari’s career life

Engineer Al Kuwari played a major role in various sports events in Qatar and helped lead the growth of the industry.

Some of the projects he led included the development of the sports city, now known as Aspire Zone, while also working on infrastructure-related planning for the 15th Asian Games, held in Doha in 2006.

Another achievement by Al Kuwari includes enhancing cooling systems in Al Sadd Sports Club, enabling people to carry out their physical activities regardless of the weather situation.

In 2009, Al Kuwari was recognised as the best engineer in Qatar.

His career life was not limited to AZF, as he also served as the Head of the Technical Office of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. Al Kuwari was also the supervisor of the construction of stadiums and projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Beyond sports, Al Kuwari had experience at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and contributed to the planning of Katara Cultural Village.