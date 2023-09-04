Arts, Music, and Sports: Qatar to host exciting events this month

The latest edition of Qatar Calendar showcases the diverse schedule of events and activities taking place across the country throughout September.

Qatar Tourism has unveiled a vibrant schedule that features a host of cultural and sporting events for the month of September.

Residents and visitors have been invited to a range of interactive experiences, thrilling competitions, and cultural exhibitions across the country.

“There’s plenty to experience and enjoy this September in Qatar, with a variety of musical performances, cultural exhibitions, and sporting championships taking place,” Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of the Tourism Events & Festivals Organizing Section at Qatar Tourism, said.

Cultural Events

Doha Trade Fair: Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (August 28 – September 6th)

The Doha Trade Fair, organised by Al Maraya for Exhibitions and Conferences, will feature a variety of products including clothes, perfumes, food, accessories, carpets, and more. The exhibition will provide a platform for merchants to engage with visitors and showcase their latest products and designs.

The Present: The Future of the Past: Fire Station Museum (August 31 – December 16)

The exhibition showcases the various stages of the creative process following the 31 artists in residence at Fire Station Museum. Delving into the artistic journey of each artist, the exhibition will highlight the start of the creative process through to the final outcome.

Qatar Philharmonic 2023/24 season (September 2 – 30)

The Qatar Philharmonic kicks off its 2023/24 season with a unique musical event that tributes Gulf folk music by merging traditional Gulf folk styles with a Western orchestra in an event titled, Gulf Folk Meets the Philharmonic.

Storytime: Angry Majid: Mohammed Jassim Al Khulaifi library (September 2)

Catered toward the whole family, this story time session will share the relatable journey of Angry Majid.

Rouda AlMalki Exhibition: Al Jawan Hall at Al Dana Club (September 2 – 6)

Fashion enthusiasts can head to Al Dana Club to join a celebration of beauty and femininity at the Rouda AlMalki Exhibition.

Illumination Art Workshop: Katara Cultural Village, Building 19 (September 3 – 7)

For art lovers, a special workshop will teach the basics of illumination art with artist, Khadija.

Sudan, Land of Colors Exhibition: Katara Cultural Village, Building 18 (September 4 – 17)

This exhibition features the works of artist Nour El-Hadi, who takes audiences on a beautiful journey through colours of his native country, Sudan.

Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition: Katara Cultural Village (September 5 – 9)

The latest edition of the International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’hail 2023) will present premium falcons, hunting, and falconry equipment from all over the world. The exhibition aims to preserve Qatar’s rich heritage and promotes the significance of the country’s national bird.

Mahmod Al Turky Concert: Mall of Qatar (September 6)

Iraqi-based singer, Mahmod Al Turky, is set to make his debut at Mall of Qatar’s Oasis stage with an exhilarating live musical performance.

A star from the widely popular show, Arabs Got Talent, the singer continues to captivate audiences at cultural and social events across the region. The show is open to the public and is free of charge.

Masterpieces of Furniture Design Exhibition : M7, Msheireb (September 8 – December 9)

Drawn from the renowned Vitra Design Museum collection, the Masterpieces of Furniture Design Exhibition will showcase a comprehensive selection of modern furniture, including original works by leading designers such as Alvar Aalto, Le Corbusier, Charles and Ray Eames, Charlotte Perriand and Virgil Abloh.

Doha International Coffee Exhibition: Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (September 14 – 16 )

The first edition of the much-anticipated Doha International Coffee Exhibition is set to be the largest event of its kind in Doha. The exhibition promises visitors the finest coffee experience and a platform for companies to showcase their latest offering.

Geekend: Lusail Boulevard (September 15 – 16 )

Qatar’s most popular meeting of geeks is coming back, promising the most epic and unique edition yet.

13th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference:Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Doha (September 17 – 19)

Industry leaders and practitioners of the agri-nutrients sector across the region can participate in this dedicated platform to share ideas and future trends on the sector.

Discovering Wood Craft at MIA: Museum of Islamic Art (September 24)

Children are invited to attend this special workshop that delves into the use of wood in artefacts found at the Museum of Islamic Art.

Sporting Events

Ability Friendly Movement and Meditation: Awsaj Academy Recreation Centre (September 3 – December 14)

Awsaj Academy Recreation Centre kicks off a 14-week term of Ability Friendly Program Movement and Meditation classes that will involve one-hour group dancing classes with guided meditation for participants with disabilities.

Qatar Classic PSA Platinum – Squash: Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex (September 9 – 16)

Qatar’s annual international squash tournament returns this September with an exciting showdown of the world’s best squash athletes as they battle for the esteemed winning title.

Gulf Cricket Championship: West End Park International Cricket Stadium (September 14 – 23 )

The Gulf Cricket Championship is coming to Qatar for the first time. Teams from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will compete for the championing title.

FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2023-Basketball :Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall (September 17 – 24)

The 2023 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship will be the seventh edition of the under-16 basketball championship in the International Basketball Federation’s FIBA Asia zone. T

he tournament will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey.

Seashore Phoenix Games 2023: Ladies Sports Hall Aspire Zone (September 22 – 25)

The Phoenix Games is a competition that is specialised in functional fitness.

The event will kick off on September 22-23 for the Men’s Competition and September 24-25 for the Women’s Competition, which will be private and closed to women only.

Qatar Open 9-Ball Championship 2023

The Qatar Open 9-Ball Championship will return for the first time in more than a decade, with the 2023 edition boasting a 1,000,000 QAR prize fund.