Artic brings distinctive JW Marriott hotel brand to Berlin’s hospitality scene

A haven of transformative experiences welcomes a new era with leading events, dining, and wellness.

Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC) and JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils JW Marriott Hotel Berlin.

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin brings guests together through thoughtfully crafted spaces, warm service, and a commitment to well-being.

Converting from Hotel Berlin Central District, this announcement marks the completion of the first stage in the property’s transformation to join the iconic JW Marriott brand, set to offer a different perspective to the capital city’s hospitality scene.

H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of ARTIC, commented: “It is with great pleasure that we today unveil JW Marriott Hotel Berlin. We always strive to ensure that our investments have a distinctive imprint on the markets in which we operate, bringing value and benefitting local communities, and JW Marriott Hotel Berlin will be no exception.

Since its establishment, ARTIC has recognised Marriot International as a valued and important partner. Today’s announcement is a testament to our shared vision for modern hospitality and commitment to serving guests in distinctive and creative ways.

Qatar and Germany enjoy strong relations and promising strategic partnerships. This investment in Berlin is not only indicative of the attractive nature of Germany’s hospitality market and investment climate, but also reflects ARTIC’s desire to be present in the world’s most important cities.”

Mr. Tarek M. El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of ARTIC added: ”The rebranding we are celebrating today reflects ARTIC’s commitment to investing in our assets to maintain their high quality. That commitment is why the world’s top operators consider ARTIC to be ‘The Partner of Choice’ and one which sets benchmarks in global hospitality. I am confident that JW Marriott Berlin Hotel will do very well and will be the hotel of choice for travellers visiting Berlin.”

Mr. Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, said: “We are delighted to introduce JW Marriott to Berlin as we expand our luxury presence in Germany. JW Marriott’s balanced, welcoming and human approach to hospitality provides a unique offering in the luxury sector – creating a destination where mindfulness, business and leisure come together. JW Marriott Berlin marks the second JW Marriott Hotel in Germany following Frankfurt in 2022.”

Location and design in harmony with nature

Located on the central Stauffenbergstraße street, the 505-room JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is directly adjacent to Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in Germany boasting almost 520 acres of forested ground, tree-lined paths and sparkling lakes.

Interiors have been led by design practice El Ghoneimi, with references and inspirations from the neighbouring Tiergarten found throughout the hotel with a color scheme of dark green and warm browns complemented by bright marble. Throughout the restaurants, public areas and rooms, artwork reflecting the beauty of nature brings a joyful and inspiring energy, while from the terrace of the hotel’s incredible Presidential Suite, guests can have their mind and soul nourished with expansive views of Tiergarten and the wider cityscape.

Nourishing epicurean experiences

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin’s culinary offering, led by Chef Friedemann Heinrich, gives guests the choice of eight dining destinations, all of which have undergone a full transformation. Each dining concept is underpinned by a commitment to high quality produce, fresh local sourcing and sustainability while delivering exquisite, mouth-watering creations.

Locally-sourced ingredients take on a whole new meaning at Market Restaurant where guests can pluck herbs for breakfast from the JW Garden or take away seeds to continue growing produce at home. Naturally taking centre stage is the debut of JW Steakhouse in Germany, serving steak and meat specialities from the finest cuts, along with vegetarian and vegan choices for all to enjoy. The restaurant is set to quickly become the place in Berlin that brings people together for meaningful moments around delicious cuisine.

The Berlin Baking Company offers a casual all-day café experience with fresh juices, sandwiches, bowls and salads. Further choices include the elegant Lobby Lounge Bar serving Champagne and Afternoon Tea along with snacks, aperitifs and coffees throughout the day; the Cigar Lounge or the lively Bar 26 – with the hotel’s own ‘hanging garden’.

Spaces for connection

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin has some of the most extensive meetings and events offerings in the city with more than 48 event spaces spanning over 6,290 sqm, including the largest ballroom in Berlin with the capacity to seat over 2,300 guests. Working in tandem with the brand’s mindful approach to dining and design, the meeting and events spaces will encourage guests and attendees to foster purposeful connections, with the expert events team on hand to anticipate the needs of each client.

Uplifting moments of tranquillity

Embodying the JW Marriott brand’s commitment to the well-being of guests, JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is home to a revitalising spa, complete with a swimming pool, sauna, steam bath and two treatment rooms – together covering 347 sqm of space dedicated to relaxation and wellness.

Guests can enjoy access to exceptional treatments throughout their stay encouraging them to discover the city in a more relaxed, balanced manner. In addition, two fitness centres ensure guests can maintain their routine while on the road.

The ongoing development of the hotel will see the property’s full transformation finalised by 2025, with the complete renovation of all guest rooms.