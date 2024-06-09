Arkansas State University receives approval for Qatar campus

By livestreaming classes from Jonesboro to Doha, students worldwide can engage in real-time interactions and collaborate on projects.

Arkansas State University (A-State) is set to designate its Qatar location as an official off-campus site, allowing students to complete several degree programmes.

The university, which is working in partnership with the Global Studies Institute (GSI) in Qatar, received the approval from the Higher Learning Commission.

A-State offers three recognised degree programmes, which include Bachelor of Science in Digital Technology and Design, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management Systems, and Master of Science in Education in Educational Leadership.

The Qatar Ministry of Education has formally acknowledged these programmes.

“Students complete their coursework via a synchronous, live-streaming instructional system using real-time face-to-face interaction with the course instructors, similar to a classroom setting on the traditional campus,” said Chris Boothman, the senior associate vice chancellor for distance education and technology.

“Using a classroom setting in Doha, the instructor is live-streamed in conjunction with a real-time whiteboard to enhance interaction,” he explained. “A second screen is utilised to share other materials, and a third screen to show other curriculum resources.”

Currently, more than 60 students are enrolled in these undergraduate programs.

A-State is also exploring the expansion of available courses, potentially allowing students to complete their first year or two in Doha before transferring to the Jonesboro campus to finish their degrees.

Boothman further elaborated on the advantages of this arrangement.

“This will strengthen our partnership and provide an enriching cultural experience for students here in the United States,” he said.

GSI, a privately funded entity, operates independently of the Qatari government, and A-State generates revenue through tuition and fees aligned with international student rates at the main campus, the university said.

Shaker Lashuel, Executive Director of GSI Qatar, underscored the comprehensive educational experience, which includes “access to Arkansas State’s curriculum, faculty and resources, along with providing support services that emphasise student engagement and success”.

“This allows students in Qatar to earn accredited U.S. degrees locally while gaining a global perspective,” he said.