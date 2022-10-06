Argentina’s Messi confirms Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup

Qatar 2022 is hit last ditch attempt to finally secure a World Cup for his home country.

Argentine footballer Leo Messi has confirmed this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last, putting to bed rumours that have circulated for years.

“Is it my last World Cup? Yes, surely yes, surely yes,” Messi told local Argentine outlet Star+.

“I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that were are already there, what is going to happen.

It’s the last one, how are we going to do. Yes, on the one hand, we can’t wait for it to arrive and on the other hand, we’re scared of wanting it to go well,” he added.

The comments bring to an end years of speculations on whether the superstar forward would continue his stellar career beyond the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner will be 35 by the time the World Cup 2022 takes place, however he will still be committed with the French Ligue 1 leaders till June 2023 — with a possible one year extension.

Qatar 2022 is hit last ditch attempt to finally secure a World Cup for his home country.

Last year, Messi had appeared to rule out retirement, saying the thought of hanging his boots after World Cup Qatar 2022 has not crossed his mind.

“After all that has happened to me, I just live day to day, year after year. I do not know what is going to happen at the World Cup or after it. I am not thinking about it. What will be will be at that moment,” he told Catalan newspaper Sport.

However, the Paris Saint Germain attacker expressed hopes of becoming Barcelona’s sporting director when he eventually retires.

“I would love to be sporting director at some point. I do not know if it will be at Barcelona or not, or I will fill another role. But if there is a possibility, I would love to help the club,” he said.

“We will return to live in Barcelona, our life will be there, that is for sure,” he added, noting that “it is what both my wife and I want. I do not know if it will be straight after the end of my contract with Paris, but we will return to live in Barcelona.”

The legendary footballer joined PSG after a shock move from Barcelona last year, after playing for the club for his entire footballing career. The transfer was allegedly attributed to financial issues at the club.