Argentina’s Di Nenno and Stupaczuk crown Qatar’s Premier Padel Champions 

An Argentinian powerhouse on the padel court, the two stars outclassed the opposing veterans.

A theatrical final at the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel witnessed Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk become tournament champions, besting Fernando Belasteguin and Sanyo Gutierrez (6/2-7/6) on Sunday evening.

Playing at a packed house central court at the Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex, the paired duo gifted the audience with a remarkable playing style, dominating the opposing veterans in the first set.

Facing against the young stars, Belasteguin and Gutierrez flubbed to keep with the duo as they emerged fatigued within the sets.

Defeating Spaniards Jeronimo Gonzalez and Alejandro Ruiz Granado in the semi-finals, the fourth-seeded duo were the underdogs in the match against Di Nenno and Stupackzuk.

Despite bearing the age of 43, Belasteguin put up a brave front as he defended his side and sent rapid shots into the side of the champions.

Attempting to push a third set in the match, Belasteguin and Gutierrez were no match as 29 smashes occurred by the Di Nenno side.

Winning the first trophy of their new tour, the Argentinan champions will receive a total of €525,000 and the notion of having their performance embraced by padel fans.