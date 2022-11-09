Argentina bans 6,000 fans from entering World Cup stadiums

Messi announced that this will be his last World Cup, making a lot of his die-hard fans even more interested in attending the World Cup.

A list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be permitted to visit World Cup stadiums in Qatar includes violent supporters involved in illegal associations.

However, the list also includes those who are overdue money for food, according to the Buenos Aires city administration on Monday.

“The violent ones are here and in Qatar. We want to bring peace back to football and that the violent ones are outside the stadiums,” the city’s Justice and Security Minister Marcelo D’Alessandro told a local radio station in an interview.

“They were included for belonging to the barras (violent fans), for participating in violent acts, for illicit associations such as “trapitos” (banned street businesses) and for owing maintenance payments (from divorced parents),” he added.

To carry out the controls in Qatar, the official said that “as always in the World Cups, delegations of different police bodies (of the country) will be sent to work together with the Qatari security authorities”.

The term “barra brava” refers to organised groups of football fans that, like British hooligans, fanatically support their teams in stadiums while inciting violence against opposing supporters.

Argentina will take to the field on November 22 to play against Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the tournament.

Fans are becoming increasingly eager to watch Messi play one last time after he announced that the Qatar World Cup will be his last.

Prior to Argentina’s match against Italy in June of this year, Argentina Fans Qatar (AFQ) was established.

During the tournament in November and December, some fans will be inside the stadium while others will chant from the fan zones.

The members of AFQ are ardent Messi and Argentina supporters from a variety of nationalities, primarily Indian, Nepalese, Sri Lankan, and Bangladeshi. They also include some Africans and Qataris.