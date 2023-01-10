Arabian Gulf Cup: Kuwait secures victory against UAE with last minute goal

A lifeless match at the beginning of the game evolved into an edgy match between the UAE and Kuwait

Playing at Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait clashed to find their first victory in the 2023 Arab Gulf Cup on Tuesday.

At the start of the match, both sides played equally on the offensive side, with the Emirates slightly creating more tactical advantages.

Deep into the 20th minute of the match, the game continued to lack attacking opportunities, with the UAE and Kuwait struggling to find their pace.

Abdullah Ramadan became the first to be booked in the 25th minute.

The UAE coached a vicious defence on the Kuwaitis, hemming several fouls that were called before half time.

The Rodolfo Arruabarrena side made more promising plays than the Kuwaitis yet flubbed countless finishes.

The first 45 closed with fans desiring a more eventful second half after the game moved scoreless.

Emirates returned to the pitch, more ravenous than before and delivered strong crosses though continued to fall short of the Kuwaiti box.

Kuwait continued to play a less structured game, shooting lackluster shots and halfway passes.

In the game’s final stretch, the two Gulf teams were frantic to make a convincing attack on the pitch.

To the shock of fans and commentators, Kuwait’s Ahmed Al-Dhafiri found the opportunity to close the ball to the back of the net in the extra time.

With a few minutes to spare, the UAE lost the ability to concentrate after the shocking goal secured their fate.