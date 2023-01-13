Arabian Gulf Cup: Bahrain secures spot at semi-finals after victory over Kuwait

Bahrain faced the most successful team in the tournament with six points, and needed only a draw to qualify

Historically known as Arabian Gulf Cup champions, Kuwait started the match by dominating the possession in the midfield.

Several yellow cards were handed back to Bahrain’s footballers in a warlike match from both sides.

Hamad Al-Shamsan was booked first in the 10th minute, with Kamil Al Aswad, Mahdi Al-Humaidan, and Hamad Al-Qallaf receiving a yellow for Kuwait only minutes apart from one another.

The tension was put on hold as Kuwait footballer Mahdi Al-Humaidan received a cross from Sayed Dhiya Saeed, who wasted no time hitting the net in the 26th minute.

The game continued with tough defence from Bahrain, who’s offence grew stronger with every blocked attempt against Kuwait.

Shabib Al-Khaldi eventually found the equaliser and tied the game for Kuwaitis in the final stretch of the first half.

#GulfCup25 🇧🇭🆚🇰🇼



📹 Shabib Al-Khaldi no impactó de lleno con la cabeza pero eso le benefició: 'hombrazo' para el 1-1 de #Kuwait frente a #Bahrein.pic.twitter.com/0dkc8IIBpZ — Camino Mundial (@caminomundialok) January 13, 2023

The shot shocked all in attendance as Al-Khaldi hit a long header that strangely found its way back into the Bahrain box.

Tied 1-1, the first half ended with Bahrain making qualifications and rimming Qatar into the next rounds as well.

The second half started surprisingly calmly, with both teams playing a controlled match.

Hamad Al-Qallaf received a second booking in the 70th minute and was gifted a red card in the game to make things worse for Kuwait.

Playing with only 10, Bahrain’s attackers aimed to make it count toward the lead.

The game reached the final stretch, with Bahrain facing a date with Oman in the semi-finals pushing Kuwait out.