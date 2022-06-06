Arab League calls for recognition of Palestine on Naksa anniversary

The Arab League also pointed to the systematic forced dispossession of Palestinians by the apartheid Israeli state to make way for Jewish settlers

The Arab League has demanded the recognition of Palestine by countries that have yet to recognise the illegally occupied country, the bloc said in a statement on Sunday.

“[The Arab League] calls on the countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take this step in a way that enhances the prospect of achieving peace in accordance with the vision of the two-state solution and ending the 55-year-old Israeli occupation,” said the regional organisation.

The Arab League also urged the international community to hold Israeli officials accountable for all the crimes they committed against Palestinians.

The bloc’s calls coincided with the 55th anniversary of the 1967 Naksa, also known as “the setback” or the six-day war. ​​The Naksa began when Israel waged a deadly war against Jordan, Syria and Egypt.

The occupying state declared victory after just six days, paving the way for it to expand its illegal presence in Palestine, seizing east Jerusalem and the Gaza strip. The Zionist state also captured the Golan heights and parts of the south of Lebanon.

“The repercussions of the Israeli war of aggression continue until this day, with Israel perpetuating its colonial military occupation, ignoring the principles and rules of international law,” said the Arab League in a statement.

Among the countries that do not currently recognise Palestine as a state include the US, Germany, the UK, France, Japan, and Canada. Parliamentarians in Sweden, the UK, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy have also called for the recognition of Palestine.

Washington maintains its position as Tel Aviv’s key ally, pumping billions of dollars to directly fund its attacks and human rights violations of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Britain has yet to publicly apologise to Palestinians for the Balfour declaration, which supported the start of the illegal occupation of Palestine by approving the establishment of a Jewish state.

Ongoing crimes

The Arab League also pointed to the systematic forced dispossession of Palestinians by the apartheid state to make way for Jewish settlers. The regional organisation noted that this year’s anniversary of the Naksa comes amid rising Israeli aggression in Jerusalem, allowing settlers to storm the Al-Aqsa mosque as well as holy Christian sites.

The bloc also addressed the deliberate killing of prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and Palestinian journalist Ghofran Warasnah by occupation forces.

Veteran journalist Abu Akleh was globally known, especially among generations of Palestinians, as the voice of Palestine. Her killing caused uproar worldwide and amplified the ongoing deliberate killings of journalists in Palestine by the Zionist state.

Three weeks later, the Israeli regime shot dead Warasnah and left her to bleed, preventing medics from transporting her to a hospital.



According to the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS), Israel has killed more than 46 Palestinian journalists between 2000 and 2020. In April this year, there were 57 Israeli violations recorded against the press.

“Although more than five decades passed since the Naksa and the long record of the occupation’s crimes and plans to forcibly impose a fait accompli, this did not and will not change the fact that these Palestinian and Arab lands seized by Israel since 1967 are occupied lands,” said the Arab League.