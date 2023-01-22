Arab culture takes centre stage at Beyonce’s first performance in years

Beyonce’s performance sparked a conversation on social media among users from the Middle East, many of whom applauded Queen B for incorporating Arab culture into her set.

Arab culture took centre stage at Beyonce’s first ever concert in four years in Dubai, held on Saturday and featuring renowned artists as well as dancers from the region.

Draped in vibrant, extravagant gowns, Queen B conquered the stage during her grand return – a private event for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal Hotel in Dubai.

Beyoncé on stage in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/gpFtVypB1w — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 21, 2023

The stellar performance saw all-female Lebanese dance group The Mayyas, which won the America’s Got Talent show last year, embellish the performance as Beyonce sang some of her all-time top hits.

“It was an absolute honour to share the stage with the one and only Queen Beyonce. This moment is dedicated to all the dreamers and believers of the world,” The Mayyas said in an Instagram post.

Some of the hits included “Drunk in Love” and “Beautiful Liar”.

Meanwhile, the audience was left in awe after a surprise sampling of classic Arab songs by renowned singers from the region.

In one part of the performance, the late Warda Al-Jazairia’s ‘Batwanes Beek’ was brought back to life. The opening solo of the song was sampled as Beyonce gracefully stood in a red gown designed by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

The song was previously sampled in other western hits, including Aaliyah’s “Don’t Know What To Tell Ya”.

“Beyonce sampling Warda during her performance. Queen recognises queen,” one Twitter user said.

Beyond Warda, Fairuz’s “Li Beirut” was also featured in another part of Beyonce’s performance. The song, translating to “To Beirut” in Arabic, became widely known as a symbol of Lebanese nationalism since its release in 1984, when Lebanon faced a bloody civil war.

https://twitter.com/MamdouhNAC/status/1616944940428189697?s=20

Beyonce’s performance sparked a conversation on social media among users from the Middle East, many of whom applauded Queen B for incorporating Arab culture into her set.

“Beyonce dancing with Mayyas while wearing a lebanese designer and playing a Fairuz song makes me so happy,” one user said.

Another said,”As a lebanese Beyonce fan, yesterday was amazing. She wore a gown by Nicolas Jebran, performed with Mayyas and played ‘Li beirut’ by icon Fairuz.”

Others also brought back a decade-old interview of Beyonce at an Arab celebrities show in which she said she loved listening to Fairuz among other artists from the region.