Aquafina introduces 100% recycled plastic bottles in Qatar

The launch of 100% recycled plastic bottles in Qatar is a first for the GCC region.

Aquafina, PepsiCo’s global hydration brand has announced the introduction of locally manufactured, 100% recycled plastic bottles, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to drive a circular economy and reduce packaging waste, rendering it the first beverage brand in Qatar and the GCC region to do so.

Consumers in Qatar will now be able to enjoy Aquafina water in 100% recycled 330ml and 500ml plastic bottles, as sustainability efforts in the country peak amid rising consumer consciousness and pivotal government initiatives.

The bottles are made from plastic that has been recycled, reprocessed, and repurposed, making them more environmentally friendly, as they have over 30% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to virgin fossil-fuel based PET.

Aquafina also recently launched the Join the Ripple Effect campaign, encouraging people to commit to small actions that can lead to big impact, and the 100% recycled plastic bottles are an easy solution for consumers looking to transition to more sustainable lifestyles.

Aamer Sheikh, PepsiCo Middle East CEO, said, “This is a milestone moment for us as we mark the launch of locally produced 100% recycled plastic bottles for the first time ever in the GCC. Our bottler partner in Qatar, Ali Bin Ali, has been instrumental in bringing this initiative to life, working with us to establish best practice and adapt the new packaging to local market needs.

We’re using the power of our brands to inspire people to make more positive choices for themselves and the planet. Aquafina has led sustainability efforts in the region for PepsiCo – raising consumer awareness, innovating with products, and we think it has a pivotal role to play in building a world where packaging never becomes waste.”

Efforts are underway with policy makers, local bottlers, and waste management players in Qatar to advance recycling infrastructure and help build better consumer awareness around recycling to minimize waste from ending up in the landfill.

Nabeel Ali bin Ali, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President, ABA Holding said, “The launch of the 100% recycled plastic bottle is a testament to the team’s hard work and vision that has recognized the State of Qatar to be the first market in the GCC to rollout the new and more sustainable packaging. At Ali Bin Ali Holding, we are committed to contributing to sustainable development and achieving Vision 2030 of Qatar.”

In the last year, Aquafina has driven remarkable progress in advancing sustainability in the region by offering breakthrough technology and innovative packaging that has helped reinvent how beverages are consumed and purchased.

As part of the company’s PepsiCo Positive (pep+) strategy launch in 2021, PepsiCo has announced a goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040 and cut virgin plastic per serving by 50% across its global food and beverage portfolio by 2030.

At the end of 2022, globally PepsiCo will have implemented 100% rPET in 22 markets, and more than 87% of its packaging is currently recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable.