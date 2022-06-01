Application results for World Cup tickets are out. What’s next?

May 31 marked the end of the second round of FIFA World Cup 2022 ticket sales, but the golden question remains: what’s next?

Thousands of lucky fans woke up to an email on Tuesday from FIFA informing them that their ticket application for Qatar’s much-anticipated 2022 World Cup tournament has been approved.

Those who have been following FIFA’s official ticket sales phases attentively will be aware that April 28 marked the closing date for accepting applications for tickets, and the process of battling to get your hands on one began.

This week, some were lucky enough to secure a seat, and some are looking for a last-desperate chance to attend. Here’s a break down of what needs to be done to guarantee your spot at the upcoming FIFA World Cup:

Approved applications: what’s next?

If you’re one of the fortunate ones who got approved, then you’re the closest to securing your spot to watch your favourite team. Now, as FIFA has stated, you must confirm your tickets by paying as quickly as possible. The deadline for the payment is June 15, 2022, at 12 noon, Doha time.

If you fail to confirm your tickets by then, wave your seat goodbye.

“Ticket applicants that have been allocated tickets based on the ticket application submitted during the random selection draw sales period, MUST PAY FOR THEIR TICKETS AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE AND BY NO LATER THAN 15 JUNE 2022 AT 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (MIDDAY) DOHA TIME,” FIFA stated.

“After 15 June 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (midday) Doha time, no further payments will be accepted, and unpaid ticket applications will be cancelled in their entirety.”

First, you will have to login on the FIFA website using the same username and password you essentially used to apply for the tickets. The website will then direct you to a page where you will be able to complete your purchase by paying with a credit card.

Applicants need to pay the full amount for all the tickets they applied for and were successful, otherwise the allocations will be cancelled and the tickets in question will not be available.

Rejected: Can I still secure a spot?

The short answer is yes, but it will not be easy. Those who missed the first two official ticket sales phase still have one last chance to secure a seat and witness the exordinary game live. However, it all depends on how fast you can log into the portal.

The upcoming and last oppitonity to obtain ticket is the ‘Last-Minute Sales Phase’, also known as the first come first serve period.

Until June 15, which is the deadline for accepted applications to make paymenets, FIFA will not be accepting any new applications for tickets. However, those eager to still attend will have to keep an eye out on the website when FIFA announces the date for the first sales period in the ‘Last-Minute Sales Phase.’