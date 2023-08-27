Anticipation builds as Qatar Economic Forum announces date for 2024 event

The last QEF took place between 23-25 May at the Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail and was attended by nine heads of states.

The Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) is set to return for the fourth time, state news agency (QNA) reported on Saturday, scheduling the event in for 14-16 May.

Powered by Bloomberg, the annual event serves as a platform for hundreds of entrepreneurs and top business officials to exchange ideas and expertise on an array of topics affecting the world’s economy.

Citing the QEF’s organisers, QNA reported that the upcoming event plans to gather heads of states and influential global business leaders “for a comprehensive dialogue about the global economy.”

The Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of QEF Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani said the “anticipation is building” for next year’s event.

“Anticipation is building for the upcoming edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, as we gear up to host another impactful event that brings together global thought leaders, industry pioneers, and influential decision-makers,” Sheikh Ali said, as quoted by QNA.

The QEF official, who is also the CEO of Media City Qatar, described the event as “a beacon of economic dialogue” for the Gulf state and the rest of the region.

The last event took place between 23-25 May at the Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail and was attended by nine heads of state.

The event was inaugurated with an opening speech by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who tapped into global challenges affecting economies.

“The world has witnessed or suffered a lot in the last two years starting with Covid-19 and its impact on the global economies in addition to armed conflicts which impacted multiple societies, as well as climate change which affects countries,” Sheikh Mohammed told the forum.

Sheikh Mohammed added: “Human beings are made to adapt and adjust to overcome challenges and create opportunities. Human beings have been guided by stars, crossed oceans and have carved mountains. They are capable today of overcoming these challenges and reaching economic growth.”

Some of the top figures in attendance were TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

Some 149 countries took part in the 2023 edition of the forum where eight memoranda of understanding were signed.

One of the MoU’s included a deal between Media City Qatar and Bloomberg for the expansion of their multi-year collaboration in the QEF until 2027.

“Since its debut in 2021, the Forum’s interviews and connections have proven critical to expanding the global business dialogue, and we welcome the opportunity to extend and expand this important event in Doha,” Scott Havens, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Media, said at the time of the signing.