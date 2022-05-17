AnadoluJet launches flights from Istanbul to Milan

By adding the Bergamo flights, AnadoluJet’s destinations have been bumped up to 50, providing customers with the chance to see the breathtaking city’s attractions.

Travelling between Turkey and Italy just got easier with the successful launch of AnadoluJet’s flights between Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen to Milan Bergamo airports.

The first flight to the Italian city was inaugurated on Monday by AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkish Airlines, as the airline expands its international flight network. Since the launch, daily flights are going to be operated between the two airports at 09:55 Turkish local time and at 12.40 local Bergamo time.

Source: Turkish Airlines

‘‘We are delighted to inaugurate flights to Bergamo with AnadoluJet, the successful brand of Turkish Airlines. AnadoluJet continues to expand its international network with newly launched destinations. In addition to flights to Bergamo with Turkish Airlines; Sabiha Gökçen – Bergamo flights will be strengthening our ties with the region,” said Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Kerem Sarp.

By adding the Bergamo flights, AnadoluJet’s destinations have been bumped up to 50, providing customers with the chance to see the breathtaking city’s attractions. The city is located in the north of Italy, at the foot of the Alps and is very close to Milan.

Bergamo is known as Europe’s leading city in fashion, design and art. Its rich culture makes it a boutique Italian city that exhibits the influence of the Middle Ages, which makes it a destination that is worth exploring in the continent.

“AnadoluJet will not only contribute to the promotion of Bergamo, one of Europe’s boutique and unique cities, but also provide new routes for an easy reach via Istanbul to many domestic and international destinations, for our guests from Bergamo,” noted Sarp.

Those wishing to learn more about the flight schedule can easily visit Turkish Airlines’ and Anadolujet’s websites.

Established in 2008 under Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet has contributed to the airline company’s mission to meet its air transportation needs. The airline currently has 52 aircraft in its fleet, a network of 40 destinations and 65 routes on domestic flights.

AnadoluJet, however, only started international flights on 11 June 11, 2020, and has since connected domestic and international destinations. Standing behind its success is a team of experienced Turkish Airlines’ cabin and cockpit crew.

Guests are offered a comfortable and affordable travel experience with complimentary treats, baggage services, and car rental facilities. Up-to-date technology is also integrated in the services offered to travellers as the brand continues to increase its service quality with opportunities including extra seat and meal selection.