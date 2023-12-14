Amir Tamim pardons prisoners to mark Qatar National Day

The pardon is an annual gesture by the Qatari leader.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued an order to pardon a number of prisoners in celebration of the country’s National Day, the Amiri Diwan announced on Thursday.

سمو الأمير المفدى يصدر أمرا ساميا، بالعفو عن عدد من السجناء، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني للدولة. https://t.co/bloPs5DYZK — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) December 14, 2023

The Qatari leader’s decision is an annual gesture where he orders the release of several prisoners to mark the national celebration. Qatari authorities do not reveal the identities or the total number of prisoners released by the Amiri order.

Sheikh Tamim had issued a similar order on March 23 where he pardoned an unspecified number of prisoners in Qatar during the holy month of Ramadan.