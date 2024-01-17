Amir Tamim inaugurates National Archives of Qatar in Msheireb

The opening of the National Archives of Qatar is another major step in the country’s efforts to provide open access to documents.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated the National Archives of Qatar in Msheireb on Tuesday as the country steps up its efforts in preserving documents and archives, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

Located at the heart of Doha, the Amiri Diwan-affiliated building aims to organise, preserve and supervise documents and archives belonging to the Gulf state.

The building’s establishment came under the implementation of Law No. (7) of 2023 on documents and archives, according to QNA.

In 2022, the Qatari Cabinet provisionally approved a draft law on documents and archives, entailing regulating the handling, classification, preservation and protection of public, historical, and national documents among others.

“It also aims to enable access to information, records and documents and facilitate their use by setting standards and policies that regulate the process of managing public, private, historical and national documents in the country,” QNA said, referring to the new building.

The newly-inaugurated building oversees obtaining and transferring documents and archives while identifying those with historical value.

In March 2022, Qatar’s Cabinet approved a draft law on regulating access to information to “keep pace with global developments.”

The draft law regulates “the right to obtain information” and was referred to the Shura Council, where a final decision is going to be made.

The draft law was prepared by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority and was seen as a positive move towards achieving more transparency in Qatar. However, there were no further details on the draft law over regulating access to information.

Qatar’s Shura Council then approved a draft law on June 13, 2022, regulating the right to access information following an “extensive discussion” on the matter.

The right to access information has been brought to the public’s attention over the past years.

Addressing the nation during the beginning of the 2017 Gulf Cooperation Crisis crisis, Qatar’s Amir stressed the importance of accessing information in the country.

At the time, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt launched an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar.

“Freedom of expression is meaningless if the citizen does not have the right to access information. Qatar has quashed the monopoly on information through the media revolution it started, and it is no longer possible to go back,” said Sheikh Tamim at the time.

In 2005, Qatar joined the international community in signing the 2003 United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

The convention stated that one measure to fight corruption includes “adopting procedures or regulations allowing members of the general public to obtain, where appropriate, information on the organisation, functioning, and decision-making processes of its public administration.”

Globally, Sweden was the first country to enact a Right to Information Act in 1966, followed by the U.S. in 1967, then Australia, New Zealand and Canada in 1982.

In the Middle East, Jordan was the first to introduce the law in 2007, followed by Morocco during the Arab Spring, when pro-democracy demonstrations erupted across various MENA countries.

Media freedoms and the right to access information are key pillars in country-based global rankings, including the Freedom House Index.

Freedom of information, as per the UN’s definition, stipulates: “That the fundamental right of freedom of expression encompasses the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”